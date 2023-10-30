Angad Bedi wins gold in his first international sprinting tournament, dedicates win to dad Bishan Singh Bedi

Actor Angad Bedi marked his international sports debut by clinching the Gold Medal in the 400-metres race at the prestigious Open International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship held in Dubai. Bedi's remarkable feat is a testament to his unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of athletics. He dedicated his win to his late father Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away on October 23.

Competing against a field of seasoned athletes, Angad Bedi completed the race in an impressive 67 seconds. This achievement comes on the heels of a year-long intensive training regimen, balanced alongside his thriving acting career.

Angad Bedi shared his achievement on Instagram, and wrote, “Didnt have the heart.. didnt have the courage..Body wasnt willing.. Nor was the mind. But an external force from up above made me pull through.. not my best time.. Not my best form but some how we did it..This gold will always be my most special. Thank you Dad for being with me...I miss you Your son.” Check out his complete post below!

Reflecting on this monumental achievement, Angad Bedi expressed, "This win is dedicated to my father, he always said that keep your head down and let your actions speak. I have always been deeply inspired by his wisdom. I did this race because that’s what my father would have wanted. It’s my way of honoring him and his legacy.”

Angad Bedi added, “Sportsmanship is in my blood. And I want to do exactly what my father would have expected of me. I did this race, in honor of him and the values that he has instilled in me during his wonderful life. He will always be there with me, as my guiding light. I am also deeply grateful for the guidance and mentorship of Coach Miranda, whose expertise has been instrumental in my progress."

Angad Bedi’s work front

In addition to his athletic endeavors, Angad Bedi is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming projects. He is poised to star in the much-anticipated A Legal Affair for JIO Cinema, and is gearing up for his debut in the southern film industry with Hi Nanna, alongside acclaimed actors Mrunal Thakur and Nani.

