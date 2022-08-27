Angad Bedi wishes ‘juicy luicy’ Neha Dhupia on her birthday with pic photobombed by Abhishek Bachchan and more

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of the cutest Bollywood couples. The couple who are proud parents of two kids never fails to get all their fans gushing on their adorable pictures. It is the actress’ birthday today and social media is buzzing with wishes for her. But one of the most special birthday wish came from her hubby Angad Bedi who shared a beautiful picture of the two which was photobombed by Abhishek Bachchan, Maniesh Paul and others.

In the picture that Angad Bedi shares, we can see both Neha Dhupia and him looking gorgeous together. It is a monochrome picture wherein Neha seems to have worn a black dress and Angad is wearing a white shirt. He hugs his wife from behind and both of them have bright smiles on their faces. The best part about this picture is the background. We can see Abhishek Bachchan, Maniesh Paul and others dancing in the background. Sharing this picture Angad wrote, “Happy birthday my Juicy luicy..Time to put some loose in that luicy. Come back soon we need to spend your money !!! I love you @nehadhupia.” Neha Dhupia also commented and wrote, “Thank you my love @angadbedi also I must say this image has some epic photobombs.”

Check out Angad Bedi’s post:

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur will feature in director R Balki's segment of the anthology film Lust Stories 2. This is Angad and Balki’s second collaboration post Ghoomer, which also features Abhishek Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Saiyami Kher.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was recently seen in A Thursday featuring Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia. The star cast of the film was highly appreciated for their performance. For the unversed, A Thursday is the story of playschool teacher Naina (Yami Gautam) who takes as many as 16 kids hostage and demands Rs 50 crore and a meeting with the Prime Minister (Dimple Kapadia).

