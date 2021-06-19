Angad Bedi on work amid COVID 19: We have to start slowly, we'll gain what we lost

Actor Angad Bedi who recently recovered from the Coronavirus has voiced his opinion on the current state of the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Take a look.

The second wave of the Covid 19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on everyone. With the spike in cases and the overburdened health care sector, the country has been in a grim situation. Several actors from the Bollywood and TV industries have come forward to open up about the job losses they’d to face amid the pandemic. Now, actor Angad Bedi who recently recovered from the Coronavirus has voiced his opinion on the current state of the country as well as what we can expect from the near future.

After testing negative for the virus on May 23, the actor has now shared his thoughts on the state of the entertainment industry post pandemic ends. With so many actors and actresses losing their jobs amid the prolonged pandemic situation, the actor expressed that he’s hopeful about making projects soon after that ‘everything will pick up’. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actor said, “We have to start slowly, and we will gain what we lost because that is the circle of life.”

The actor also spoke about the situation in the country since the vaccination drives have been ramped up. He explained that once everyone gets their doses of vaccines, things will ‘immediately start moving’ at a rapid speed. He said that during the pandemic people have struggled to make a living. “With the lockdown, so many films got stuck. And it is not about us; there are just 1% of us as actors in front of the camera, but 99% is behind the camera,” he added.

