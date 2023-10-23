Former India spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passes away at 77

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Death is a certainty but it particularly hurts when someone who has touched many lives, leaves us all of a sudden. Recently, former spinner of the Indian cricket team and father of actor Angad Bedi, Bishan Singh Bedi passed away. He was 77 years old at the time of his death. Let's find out more details about this tragic news.

Bishan Singh Bedi passed away

According to India Today, Former India cricket team captain and celebrated spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on Monday, October 23rrd. Bedi was 77 years old at the time of his death. As of now, the cause of his death is unknown. His son, Angad Bedi, is a Bollywood actor who has appeared in several films and shows.

About Bishan Singh Bedi

Bishan Singh Bedi was born in Amritsar, Punjab on September 25, 1946. He started his cricketing career in 1966 and he represented the Indian cricket team till 1979. In his long and successful career, he played in 67 Tests and took 266 wickets. Apart from that, he also took seven wickets in ten ODIs (one-day Internationals). He is considered a key figure in India's first ODI win. He also helped the team win the 1971 series against England when he was also the captain as Ajit Wadekar was injured.

Often considered to be one of the greatest Indian spinners, Bedi finished the series with 21 wickets in his debut match. After grabbing 25 wickets against England, another 18 against West Indies, 22 more against England and 25 and 31 again versus England and Australia, He was known for his subtle variations in his bowling that helped him confuse and outwit batsmen.

Apart from his International cricket career, Bedi was also a big name domestically. He played for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy and led them to titles in 1978, 1979 and 1980, 1981.

May his soul rest in peace.

