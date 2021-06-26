Angira Dhar & Anand Tiwari tie the knot in a private ceremony; Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday & others send love

Angira Dhar & Anand Tiwari recently announced that they have gotten married and through a sweet announcement on Instagram, the couple made it official! Scroll down to have a look at the adorable pictures.

Love Per Square Foot fame actress Angira Dhar has major news! The actress recently tied the knot with her former director Anand Tiwari! The duo took to Instagram to confirm the news and share a glimpse of their private ceremony. In the first few pictures shared by Angira, the couple can be seen sitting around the havan fire while the wedding rituals take place. For the ceremony, Angira can be seen radiating in a traditional red saree while Anand wore a cream-coloured sherwani.

Both of the newlyweds first shared the same picture with the same caption, writing: “On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you.” Anand’s post garnered reactions from many fans and friends from the fraternity. Actresses Soha Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Aahana Kumra, , Ananya Panday, Sophie Choudry, and many more commented, with their good wishes for the couple.



Soha Ali Khan wrote: “Congratulations you two!! Much happiness always” while Nimrat Kaur said: “Huuuuuuge congratulationssss, lots of love you guys!!!” Sophie Choudry said: “Soooo lovely!! Huge huge congrats you guys and God bless,” while Shilpa Shetty wrote: “Oh Wow! Congratulations @anandntiwari sooo happpyyyy got you guys” and Ananya Panday said: “Awwww yay!!!!! Congratulations” Katrina Kaif also commented and simple wrote: “Such a lovely pic”

What did you think about their adorable wedding pictures? Tell us and congratulate the couple through or comment section below!

Credits :Instagram

