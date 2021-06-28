Angira Dhar wipes husband Anand Tiwari’s tears in the new wedding PICS; Vicky Kaushal reacts

Angira Dhar and Vicky Kaushal were directed by Anand Tiwari in Love Per Square Foot.

Filmmaker Anand Tiwari and actress Angira Dhar tied the knot in a private ceremony on 30 April 2021. The couple recently took to social media and announced the wedding by sharing lovely pictures from the ceremony. Recently, Angira shared a wonderful picture on her Instagram from the wedding where Anand is crying. Angira can be seen wiping his tears. The picture is seemingly taken after the vidaai ceremony, which is the last segment of the wedding. In a heartfelt caption about her life partner, Angira wrote, “You know you are in the right hands when it’s not you who’s tearing up at the vidaai.”

Vicky Kaushal reacted to the beautiful picture and dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Comedian Kaneez Surka also reacted to the picture in the comment section and wrote, “Yes - fully agree with the caption”. Prolific casting director Shanoo Sharma wrote, ‘Uffff” in the comments. Several other fans and followers of the couple complimented them in the comment section by writing lovely things. Vicky and Angira have worked together in the 2018 romantic comedy film ‘Love Per Square Foot’ also co-starring Ratna Pathak Shah and Raghubir Yadav in leading parts. The direct to digital release was directed by Anand Tiwari.

While announcing the wedding, Anand shared the picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, “On 30-04-21 Angira and I sealed our friendship into a marriage, with our family, closest friends, and God as our witness. With life slowly unlocking around us, we wanted to unlock this happiness with you.”

