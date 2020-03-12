Angrezi Medium: 5 reasons that will compel you to watch Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan starrer

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Irrfan, Radhika Madan and Kareen Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium is all set to hit the screens on March 13, 2020. Ahead of that, we give you 5 reasons that make it a must watch.

After over two years of eagerly waiting, the audience is all set to experience the world of Angrezi Medium tomorrow. The film, which is the second instalment of Hindi Medium released in 2017, has a fabulous star cast including Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. With the vision of director Homi Adajania, is gearing up to entertain the viewers yet again. While the hilarious trailer is grabbing all the eyeballs, it is Irrfan’s return on the screen that has fans rooting for the film.

Due to being ill, Irrfan may have been away from the promotions of Angrezi Medium but the rest of the cast has been promoting the film actively. From Deepak Dobriyal to Radhika, all have left no stone unturned to put Angrezi Medium out there for audiences to experience. The music of the film and the special song, Kudi Nu Nachne De featuring , , Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has managed to leave fans excited about the film. Ahead of the release, we give you 5 more reasons to make sure you don’t miss this entertainer.

Witness Irrfan's magic on screen

We all know that the silver screen has been missing a gem like Irrfan. The talented actor’s last appearance was in the film Karwaan back in 2018. Now, almost two years later, he will be seen showing his magic on the big screen with Angrezi Medium. In the trailer, we got to witness a loving father in Irrfan who is willing to do what it takes to get his daughter admitted to a college in the UK. Well, with the kind of performances Irrfan has given in the past, we’re sure Angrezi Medium’s act will leave us impressed, yet again!

Kareena Kapoor Khan as a cop on screen for the first time

How can this talented beauty not be the only reason? After making an impact with Good Newwz, Kareena is all set to leave fans amazed with her act as a British cop, Naina in Angrezi Medium. Not just this, fans will see her sharing screen space with Irrfan for the first time and cannot wait for this unlikely yet endearing combination to explode on the screen. From the trailer, Kareena’s parallel track with her mother played by Dimple Kapadia, looks extremely interesting and we can’t wait to watch it!

Irrfan and Radhika’s film is a gamut of sweet relationships

Angrezi Medium is all about showcasing the bond between varied relationships that everyone experiences in their life. The central theme of the film revolves around the father-daughter played by Irrfan and Radhika Madan. And while that seems to have been depicted beautifully by filmmaker Homi Adajania, the other bonds like the ones between brothers, mother and daughter as well as strangers on foreign land, define the film and its emotions. We will also get to see Kareena and Dimple Kapadia play the mother-daughter in the film and that surely is good enough reason to not miss this entertainer.

Irrfan’s epic act in the previous film, Hindi Medium

When Irrfan starrer Hindi Medium released, the film steadily went on to touch the hearts of masses. The humour, performances and message all made for an irresistible combo. Taking the franchise forward, Irrfan, Radhika and Kareena starrer Angrezi Medium reiterates on the topic of education with a lot of hilarity and surprises in store. On top of that, the talented cast like Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Dobriyal, Kiki Sharda and others make it a must watch!

Angrezi Medium is perfect to catch up on some family time

In this time of strong, content-oriented cinema being covered by all, Bollywood has, unfortunately, seen less and less of the family films coming out. There are a handful of movies that make the whole family laugh and cry. Thanks to Angrezi Medium, we get to enjoy the theater experience with the full fam-jam! With the father-daughter track portrayed by Irrfan and Radhika, we will also get to see the fights between brothers and a complex mother-daughter relationship between Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Hence, Angrezi Medium is a sure shot entertainment package!

A Maddock Films production and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is produced by Dinesh Vijan and it will be released on March 13th, 2020.

