Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan on wife Sutapa: She has been there 24/7 & if I get to live, I want to live for her

After Hindi Medium, Irrfan will next be seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium.

Irrfan was last seen in the 2017- comedy drama, and sleeper hit film- Hindi Medium and in 2018, when Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor, the actor jetted off to London for treatment. After a prolonged absence from the world of cinema, all of Irrfan fans were waiting for the actor to announce his next film and much to everyone’s surprise, the actor, post his treatment signed a sequel to Hindi Medium titled Angrezi Medium. After shooting for the film in Udaipur and London, a few days back, the makers of Angrezi Medium released the trailer of the film, and needless to say, everyone was overjoyed to see Irrfan back on screen.

Prior to the film’s trailer launch, Irrfan recorded an audio message for his fans to announce that due to his health, he won’t be able to promote the film, however, he hopes and wishes that his fans shower the film with immense love because they have made the film with a lot of love. Now ever since Irrfan was diagnosed with the Big C, his wife, Sutapa, has been like a pillar of strength to Irrfan, and during a recent interview, when Irrfan was asked about his rough phase, the actor said that the past few years have been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride, and as much as he and his family cried, they laughed, too. Irrfan defined the tough phase as a game of hopscotch.

“It’s been a roller-coaster ride, a memorable one. Happy moments were underlined because of the inherent uncertainty. We cried a little and laughed a lot. We became one huge body. I have gone through tremendous anxiety but have somehow managed to control it, then, let go. You are playing hopscotch all the time,” shared Irrfan. But for Irrfan, it is his wife’s support that made him stand the test of time as Irrfan said that Sutapa has been there 24/7 and she has evolved in care-giving and if “I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still,” shares Irrfan. Now Angrezi Medium is about the predicament of a single father to send his daughter abroad for higher studies, and when Irrfan was asked about his sons, the actor said that during his treatment, he got to spend ample time with his sons, which otherwise, wasn’t possible given his hectic schedules. Irrfan added that during his treatment, he saw his sons evolve. Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan will hit the screens in March 2020.

