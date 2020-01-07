Angrezi Medium: Birthday boy Irrfan's look from the movie gets REVEALED with the release date; Check it out

Today on the occasion of Irrfan's birthday, the makers of the film have shared Irrfan's look from the movie also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.

One of the much-awaited films of the year Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. It is the sequel of the 2017 film Hindi Medium starring Irrfan and Saba Qamar. The movie revolved around a couple's struggle to get their daughter admitted to a prestigious English-medium school in order to rise in society. In the second part, we will get to see Irrfan and Radhika Madan as father-daughter.

While a few days back, a photo was shared by a fan club of Bebo from the film which saw Kareena and Irrfan in one frame. Today on the occasion of Irrfan's birthday, the makers of the film have shared Irrfan's look from the movie. In the look shared, we can see the birthday boy laughing like crazy. Sharing the look, production house Maddock Films wrote, "#happybirthday to one of our finest @irrfan. As his birthday treat to all of you we will be giving you #AngreziMedium in March 2020. This isn’t the cherry on the top,it’s the cherry, the icing, the entire cake!! Love n Light. @homster #dineshvijan #kareenakapoorkhan #dimplekapadia @radhikamadan @deepakdobriyal1 @officialjiostudios."

Check out Irrfan's look from Angrezi Medium here:

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and produced under the production banner Maddock Films. Kareena is playing a cop and on the other hand, Irrfan will be seen as the owner of a sweet shop in Rajasthan whose daughter wants to go abroad for further studies. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal. Angrezi Medium will mark Irrfan’s return on the big screen after his treatment. It is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

