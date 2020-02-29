Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania on Kareena Kapoor Khan: She’s brilliant and a dream to work with

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Irrfan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium. In the film, she plays a cop with a different relationship with her mom played by Dimple Kapadia. Director Homi Adajania spoke opened up on her role and character in a recent chat.

When it comes to naming a highly anticipated film in the month of March 2020, Angrezi Medium comes to mind. Starring Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia, the film is a sequel to Hindi Medium and the trailer launched a few weeks ago. While Irrfan and Radhika play a father-daughter duo, Kareena and Dimple play a mother-daughter duo in the film. Homi Adajania has helmed the film and in a recent chat, he shared insights about Kareena’s role and working equation with her.

In a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Homi mentioned that Kareena will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film and she is also the daughter of Dimple Kapadia in the flick. Adajania went on to mention that despite Kareena doing different sorts of cinema, she blended well with the type of film he was out to make and hence, it was great. Talking about the relationship Kareena’s character shares with her mom played by Dimple, the Angrezi Medium director said that Kareena is an undercover cop and she actually changes the narrative of the film. He mentioned that Kareena’s role is a threat in the film.

Talking about the working experience with Kareena, Adajania highlighted that she is a brilliant actress and it was a dream to work with her. He said, “ Kareena usually does a different kind of cinema, but the brilliant and intuitive actress that she is, she effortlessly blended into this space.” On the casting of Kareena and Dimple, Homi spoke up, “We got exactly the casting we wanted. Dimple is organic, fun and always uninhibited; she says it as it is. Kareena, too, was a dream to work with, confident to face the camera without make-up as she plays an undercover cop who’s often in stressful situations. The narrative takes a turn with Kareena’s entry; she’s the threat.”

Meanwhile, the film will star Irrfan as Champak and Radhika has Tarika. Radhika’s character wants to study in London and as a father, Irrfan’s character goes to great lengths to fulfill his daughter’s dream. The film will mark Irrfan’s return to the silver screen after a long time post his health condition. Angrezi Medium also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and is slated to be released on March 13, 2020.

