Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania pens heartfelt note for Irrfan: Grateful for memories stuffed with joy

Irrfan, who was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, passed away today in Mumbai.

Irrfan, who was battling neuroendocrine tumour for around two years now, breathed his last today. His unfortunate demise has sent a wave of grief and there isn’t a heart which isn’t broken with the same. While several celebrities have offered their condolences for the legendary actor, director Homi Adajani’s heartfelt post left us with a heavy heart. To note, Homi had directed Irrfan in the latter’s last movie Angrezi Medium. The filmmaker shared a beautiful still from the sets of the movie wherein Irrfan was seen leaning on Homi’s shoulders.

In the caption, the director recalled how he and Irrfan used to laugh about the actor dying and even used to abuse the ‘uninvited guests’ in his body. Homi asserted that while he was expecting the unfortunate news for a while now, he still feels heartbroken. However, the filmmaker is quite grateful to have shared some beautiful moments with Irrfan filled with joy and laughter. “You once told me how you had an inexplicable love for your craft, but didn’t want the stardom anymore. Well, you never needed to be a star my friend, because you shone brighter than anything in the universe,” Homi added.

Take a look at Homi Adajania’s post for Irrfan:

On the other hand, Ranvir Shorey also shared a picture of himself with Irrfan and Deepak Dobriyal from the sets of Angrezi Medium has he paid his tribute to the late actor. He wrote, “He fought so bravely through the making of the film. Irrfan was a man whose humanity shone through his being. He was more soul than human. And souls live on. #Legend.”

Irrfan, Deepak Dobriyal and me, on location for #AngreziMedium. He fought so bravely through the making of the film. Irrfan was a man whose humanity shone through his being. He was more soul than human. And souls live on. #Legend pic.twitter.com/UEXe5i4Rf8 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) April 29, 2020

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×