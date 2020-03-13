Angrezi Medium Full Movie in HD Leaked Online: Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer falls prey to Tamilrockers

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium is the latest film to fall prey to the notorious piracy website TamilRockers. Despite strict regulation on piracy, TamilRockers continue to leak big-ticket films in Bollywood as well as one down South. On Friday, hours within the release of Angrezi Medium, the film was leaked online by TamilRockers. The film has already taken a hit since theatres in New Delhi have been shut till March 31 amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country and the world.

According to a report in Latestly, some of the terms that have been used online to search for pirated versions of the film include Angrezi Medium movie download in HD 720p, Angrezi Medium movie download in filmywap, Angrezi Medium movie download in 480p and Angrezi Mediummovie download in filmyzilla as per reports. Last week's release Baaghi 3 also found its way on piracy websites.

The announcement of Delhi theatres shutting down till March 31 came on Thursday evening and it was rather late for the makers of Angrezi Medium to push its release date. The outbreak will surely affect the film and its box office result. Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told Pinkvilla, "Maybe there will be 2 to 3 percent of the audience's impact. But if the film is good, they will any which way walk into the theatre," he said. We will have to wait and watch how the audiences accept Angrezi Medium.

