Angrezi Medium: Hrithik Roshan hails Irrfan’s positive approach; Says ‘My love and prayers are with you’

After Irrfan shared a heartwarming voice message for his fans ahead of Angrezi Medium trailer launch, Hrithik Roshan lauded the superstar’s positive approach towards life.

Irrfan, who has been keeping a low profile ever since he was diagnosed with cancer, has made it to the top headlines this morning courtesy his upcoming movie Angrezi Medium. As the makers are set to unveil the much awaited trailer of the movie, Irrfan had sent a heartwarming voice message to his fans informing that he will not be able to promote the movie. The over one minute long video, featured Irrfan’s stills from the movie as he talks about having a positive approach towards life.

He even asserted that while they have made the movie with a lot of positivity, they are pinning hopes the story will strike the right chord with the audience. This isn’t all. The video ends with Irrfan’s special message saying, “Wait for me”. While this overwhelming message has created a stir online, couldn’t resist lauding Irrfan positive approach towards life. Sending his love and prayers to the Piku star, Hrithik hailed Irrfan and called him ‘amazing’. He further asserted that he is waiting for Angrezi Medium but he is more eagerly waiting for Irrfan.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s tweet for Irrfan’s message about Angrezi Medium:

This is so heartwarming . Irfan , my love and prayers are with you . U are amazing. And this one looks like a very very special film . Waiting for it . And like you said, waiting for you https://t.co/q7xYjJuwBg — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 12, 2020

To note, Irrfan was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 following which he moved to London for his treatment. He had returned to India last year after undergoing treatment and seems like he is still recovering. However, the fans are certainly overjoyed to watch him on the big screen after a gap of around two years.

Talking about Angrezi Medium, the movie happens to be the sequel of Irrfan’s 2017 release Hindi Medium. Helmed Raj Batra, the movie also stars Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. While the trailer will be unveiled on February 13, 2020, Angrezi Medium will be hitting the 70MM screen in March this year.

