Angrezi Medium: Irrfan & director Homi performing ‘Tai Chi’ in THIS UNSEEN pic from the sets cannot be missed

Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan will release on March 13, 2020.

Angrezi Medium can safely be touted as one of the most awaited films of the year- for it marks Irrfan’s comeback film post his cancer treatment. Ever since the trailer of the film, which is a sequel to Hindi Medium, was dropped online, the buzz around the film has been at an all time high and today, director Homi Adajania shared an unseen photo from the sets of the film wherein he and Irrfan are seen discussing some scene and alongside the photo, Homi wrote, “When you are not sure how to direct, do Tai chi...” Well, due to their hand gestures, it actually looks like that the two are performing Tai Chi, a form of Chinese martial arts.

Homi Adajania, best known for films such as Being Cyrus, Cocktail and Finding Fanny, in an interview, was all praises for Irrfan as he said that Irrfan has played a huge role in his transformation as a director as he said that Irrfan’s resilience, strength and spirit, given the fact that he was undergoing treatment is amazing, and instead of him feeding off our strength, the entire cast and crew used to feed off his strength.

Talking about Angrezi Medium, the film stars Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kiku Sharda, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is slated to release on March 13, 2020. In the film, which was extensively shot in Udaipur and London, Bebo will be seen playing the role of a cop named Naina.

ALSO READ: Angrezi Medium: Irrfan sir was humble & he would rehearse all the lines with me: Radhika Madan

Credits :Instagram

Read More