Angrezi Medium: Irrfan REVEALS he won’t be able to promote film as he announces trailer release; Watch Video

Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan will hit the screens on March 20, 2020.

Post his cancer treatment, Angrezi Medium is Irrfan’s first film, and ever since Irrfan returned from London after undergoing treatment, fans were overjoyed with the news that the actor will be coming back with a sequel to Hindi Medium. Now, the shooting of Angrezi Medium kick-started in Udaipur post which the cast and crew shot in London and Mumbai. And today, after all the wait, Irrfan voiced a heartwarming note wherein he announced that the trailer of the film will be out tomorrow i.e. February 13, 2020.

In the video, we see various clips from the film and alongside, we hear Irrfan’s endearing voice where he is seen telling his fans that he won’t be able to promote the film due to his health. “Angrezi Medium mere liye buhut khaas hai.. sach maniye, meri dil ki khawish thi ki iss film ko utni hee pyaar se promote karo jitni pyaar se hum logo ne banaya hai lekin mere sharer mein kuch unwanted mehman baithe hue hai unse vartalap chal raha hai. Jaisa bhi hoga aapko iqtelah kar di jaayegi,” shared Irrfan, adding, “Kahawat hai, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, bolne mien acha lagta hai par sach mein jab zindagi aapke haath mien neembu thamati hai na toh shikanji banana buhut mushkil ho jaata hai… lekin aapke pass aur choice bhi kya hai positive rehne ke alawa. Hume iss film ko ussi positivity ke saath banaya hai.. yeh film aapko hasaegi, rolegi, sikhaye aur phir hasaegi.. be kind to each other.. and yes wait for me….”

Well, we are totally waiting for Irrfan and talking about the film, Angrezi Medium is directed by Cocktail famed director Homi Adajania, and the film will hit the screens on March 20, 2020. In the first poster, we can see Irrfan dressed like a Queen’s guard while his daughter, played by Radhika Madan, is seen hugging him wearing her school uniform.

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji... Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

