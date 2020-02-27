Angrezi Medium: Irrfan sir was humble & he would rehearse all the lines with me: Radhika Madan

Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan will hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

Radhika Madan made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha (2018), and next, she was seen in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2019) and with just an experience of two films, Radhika bagged the opportunity to work with Irrfan in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. In the film, Radhika Madan plays the role of Irrfan’s daughter named Tarika, and ever since the trailer of the film has been released, the buzz around the film is at an all time high.

For all those who don’t know, 24-year-old Radhika Madan plays the role of a 17 year old girl in Angrezi Medium who aspires to go to London for higher studies and since Radhika is born and brought up in Delhi, she admits it was difficult for her to play the role of a small town girl from Udaipur in Angrezi Medium. However, in order to prep for her role, Radhika reveals she hung out with 15-16 year old kids in Udaipur and visited Hindi and English Medium schools to understand what they thought of studying abroad. Not just this, director Homi Adajania, also got coaches to help Radhika understand the body language of a girl from a small town. “They asked me to let go of all my experiences. I had to see the world with new eyes, and react as if I was visiting London for the first time,” shared Radhika.

And since Radhika has maximum scenes with Irrfan in the film, the young actress got talking about Irrfan as she said that Irrfan sir was warm sweet and humble and he would rehearse all the lines with her and also, made things easy for her. Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan will hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More