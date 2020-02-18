Angrezi Medium: Irrfan was filled with self doubt on his first day on the sets recalls director Homi Adajania

Angrezi Medium Director Homi AdajaniaI reveals Irrfan was filled with self doubt on his first day back on the sets and he wondered if he had forgotten acting.

Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium became the center of buzz ever since its inception. The first installment titled Hindi Medium received thundering applause from the audience, leaving the fans looking forward to the next film in the franchise. Kareena Kapoor Khan's name being added to the credit slate too draws the netizens towards the film while Radhika Madan's bubbly act is awaited. Angrezi Medium also marks Irrfan's comeback on the silver screen after his battle with Cancer.

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, director Homi Adajania revealed his experience on working with Irrfan and stated why he waited for a year to begin filming for Angrezi Medium. Irrfan was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 and is currently undergoing treatment. The filmmaker admits that he had been wanting to work with Irrfan ever since he watched him in Mira Nair’s adaptation of the Jhumpa Lahiri novel, The Namesake. Irrfan’s diagnosis came as a shock but the film was meant to be made with him, Homi Adajania said.

Angrezi Medium went on floors on April 5, 2019, and Homi recollects that Irrfan was filled with self-doubt on his first day on the sets. He returned to work after a year and came in a clean state wondering if he had forgotten acting. However, he believes that Irrfan is an incredibly organic artist with acting in his blood. He admits never having worked with anyone as great as Irrfan. Talking about the film, he stated that the soul of the film lies in how far a father will go to make his child’s dreams come true. Being a father himself, he understands the emotion and has thus, has poured creativity into all the characters. The film is slated for March 2020 release.

