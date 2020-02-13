Angrezi Medium: Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor & others REACT to Irrfan starrer; Here’s what they have to say

Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will hit the screens in 2020

And finally the moment that we all have been waiting for has arrived as the makers of Angrezi Medium dropped the trailer of the film today. Ever since it was announced that Irrfan has signed the sequel to Hindi Medium, there has been unprecedented buzz around the film and now that the trailer of the film is finally out, fans have showered immense love on the trailer and of course, Irrfan.

Amidst all the fans, we had B-town celebs shower love on the film, and Janhvi Kapoor and Shraddha were the ones to lead Bollywood in showering immense love for Angrezi Medium. While Janhvi Kapoor shared the trailer and wrote, ‘Such a heartwarming trailer, can’t wait,’ wrote, “Waiting for this.” Earlier, when Irrfan released a voice message on social media announcing the trailer release, , and Vidya Balan, among others, left a cute note for Irrfan telling him that they are waiting for him.

Starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Radhika Madan, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 film, Hindi Medium, and the trailer opens with Irrfan attending a function at the school of his daughter, played by Radhika. Later, we see Radhika asking her father, owner of a sweetmeat shop, to send her abroad to study, and what follows offers us glimpses on what happens after Irrfan decides to send his daughter to the UK to study. In the video message, Irrfan is speaking to his fans as he says, “Hello, brothers and sisters. I am with you and not with you. This film, Angrezi Medium, is very special to me. I truly wanted to promote this film as passionately as we made it, but there are some ‘unwanted guests’ in my body and they’re keeping me busy. I’ll keep you informed on that front.” For all those who don’t know, Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and was undergoing treatment in London since March 2018, and Angrezi Medium is Irrfan’s first film post treatment. While Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania, Hindi Medium was directed by Saket Choudhary.

