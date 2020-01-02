Angrezi Medium: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan in one frame will leave you excited for the sequel; See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium is all set to hit the screens in March 2020. A look of Kareena and Irrfan was shared on social media and it will leave you intrigued. Check it out.

2020 has commenced and already Bollywood has set things in motion. One of the much awaited films of the year is Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium. The film is a sequel to Hindi Medium which starred Irrfan and Saba. In the second part, we will get to see Irrfan and Radhika Madan as father-daughter. The shooting of the film took place last year in parts of Rajasthan and London. First look of Irrfan and Kareena were shared a while back. But fans wanted to see both actors in one frame.

Now, a photo was shared by a fan club of Bebo from the film that has left everyone excited. In the photo, we get to see Kareena and Irrfan in one frame. Kareena can be seen intently listening to Irrfan as he goes onto explain something. Another actor can be seen in the back of the frame having a facepalm moment. This surely leaves us intrigued about the conversation that Irrfan and Kareena were having in the photo from Angrezi Medium.

In Angrezi Medium, Kareena is playing a cop for the first time and her look was shared by her stylists a while back. In the same, she was seen taking over the streets of London dressed in casuals. Irrfan, on the other hand, will be seen as the owner of a sweet shop in Rajasthan whose daughter wants to go abroad for further studies. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and is produced by Dinesh Vijan. It also stars Deepak Dobriyal. Angrezi Medium will mark Irrfan’s return on the big screen after his treatment. It is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

