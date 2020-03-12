Angrezi Medium: Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses her love for ‘slo mo shots’ captured by Homi Adajania; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video from the shoot of Irrfan and Radhika Madan co-starrer Angrezi Medium. The diva declared her love for the video captured by director Homi Adajania. Check it out.

It’s been a week since Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut and already fans are raving about Bebo’s posts. While Kareena has been sharing snippets from her personal life with Taimur Ali Khan and on Instagram, she had stayed away from posting about work until today. On Thursday, Kareena shared her first post about her upcoming release, Angrezi Medium that also stars Irrfan and Radhika Madan. Kareena will be seen essaying the role of a British cop in the film.

Kareena shared a video captured by director Homi Adajania during the shoot of the film. In the video, Bebo can be seen dressed as a British cop. As Kareena walked, the video was captured in slow motion and her swag was what made it unmissable. Kareena also expressed her love and admiration for the video shot by the director and called him ‘mad.’ The Angrezi Medium star wrote, “Oh how I love slo mo shots... captured by the mad @homster.”

In the video, we can see Kareena clad in a black jacket that has ‘Police’ written on it along with black tights and high boots. With her hair tied in a high bun, Kareena aka Naina looked stunning and bold in the video.

Check out Kareena’s Angrezi Medium video:

Meanwhile, last night a screening of the film was held for celebs where Rakul Preet Singh, Zaheer Iqbal, , Kriti Sanon and others were present. After watching the film, the celebs couldn’t stop raving about Angrezi Medium. Apart from Kareena, Irrfan, Radhika, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Kiku Sharda, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and Pankaj Tripathi. Angrezi Medium is helmed by Homi Adajania and is slated to be released on March 13, 2020.

