Angrezi Medium: Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS her reasons for doing Irrfan starrer and it’s interesting

As Kareena Kapoor Khan is looking forward to the release of Angrezi Medium, she revealed her real reasons to give a nod to Irrfan starrer. Here’s what she said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has big reason to rejoice this year as the actress is coming up with two interesting projects in 2020. We are talking about ’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium. While she is still working on Laal Singh Chaddha with her first look being unveiled lately, her first release of the year Angrezi Medium is coming out next month. The movie has already been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and is hogging the spotlight for several reasons.

To note, Angrezi Medium will mark Kareena’s first project with Irrfan. And while fans are eager to witness their first collaboration, Bebo recently got candid about the movie and revealed the two interesting reasons for giving a nod to this Homi Adajania directorial. In her interview to Asian Age, the Tashan actress stated that she always wanted to work with Irrfan and hence, she took up the project. “I am playing a special part in the film. I wanted to work with Irrfan and that’s the reason I took up this role,” Kareena was quoted saying.

Furthermore, the diva also stated that another reason to work in Angrezi Medium was her role. Kareena is seen playing the role of a cop in the movie. Explaining her point, she asserted, “It’s difficult for a mainstream actress to play cop, and we have seen actresses playing a cop in the entire film, but this role I picked up because I wanted to play a cop from London.”

Interestingly, while Angrezi Medium is slated to hit the screens on March 13, 2020, it is reported that Irrfan will not be promoting the family drama owing to his health issued. Talking about the promotions, Kareena stated that Angrezi Medium will be promoting itself. The actress emphasised that since the trailer has received a thunderous response from the audience, it expected to be a major crowd puller. “That’s the power of the film and story,” she added.

Credits :Asian Age

Read More