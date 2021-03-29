Angrezi Medium makers write a note for Irrfan as he wins Filmfare Award: So happy to celebrate your victories

As Irrfan was honoured with the Filmfare Best Actor award for Angrezi Medium, the makers of the movie are overwhelmed with the late actor’s victory.

Irrfan’s demise was one of the most devastating news of 2020. The actor, who was last seen in Homi Adajania directorial Angrezi Medium, breathed his last on April 29 after a long battle with cancer. While his fans continue to miss his presence on the silver screen, the late actor went on to make the headlines lately after he was awarded with Filmfare Best Actor for his stint in Angrezi Medium. It was, undoubtedly, an overwhelming moment for Irrfan’s family, fans and the team of Angrezi Medium.

On this special occasion, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, who happens to be the producer of Angrezi Medium, penned an emotional note for Irrfan to celebrate his win. To note, Angrezi Medium marked Irrfan’s second collaboration with Dinesh’s Maddock Films after Hindi Medium and the team is elated to be a part of the iconic journey in the industry. The producers wrote, “Celebrating this win and remembering the last, from one milestone to another, you took the world by storm with your limitless talent. We are so honoured to be a part of your cinematic journey. But specially a big thank you for so much more, for celebrating life and laughing through it all. We got to be part of this ride and are so happy to celebrate your victories. Thank you for #HindiMedium, for #AngreziMedium & thank you for everything in between” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Maddock Films’ post for Irrfan:

For the uninitiated, Angrezi Medium happens to be the sequel of the 2017 release Hindi Medium and both the movies had opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics.

Also Read: Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan wins Best Actor; Bhushan Kumar & Anubhav Sinha's Thappad Best Film; See full list

Share your comment ×