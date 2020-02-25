Angrezi Medium or Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s which 2020 release are you rooting for? COMMENT

This year, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Angrezi Medium and Laal Singh Chaddha. While Angrezi Medium is a special role, Laal Singh Chaddha has Kareena as the lead opposite Aamir Khan. Let us know in the comments section which 2020 release of Kareena, you will be cheering for.

2020 is surely going to be an exciting one for all Kareena Kapoor Khan fans. This year, Kareena will be seen in two highly anticipated releases, Laal Singh Chaddha and Angrezi Medium. While Kareena’s role in Angrezi Medium is a special part and she has mentioned in interviews that she did it to tick working with Irrfan off her bucket list, fans of the diva are excited to see her in the film. On the other hand, in Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena will be seen with once again after 3 Idiots and fans are rooting for the duo too.

While Laal Singh Chaddha’s release is a bit far, Kareena starrer Angrezi Medium is all set to release next month in March, 2020. The trailer of Angrezi Medium had Kareena star as Naina, a British cop. Seeing Kareena and Irrfan in the same frame surely had left netizens excited for the film. Even when Kareena had started shooting in London with Irrfan and Angrezi Medium team, her photos had surfaced online and left everyone anxious to see her in the sequel to Hindi Medium.

In Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena will be seen as the lead star opposite Mr Perfectionist. On Valentine’s Day 2020, Aamir had unveiled Kareena’s look in a poster of the film and it left everyone in awe of the star’s ethnic avatar. Till now, whatever photos that have been leaked from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena has been seen in a deglam avatar and in Salwar Kameez. To see Bebo rock such an avatar, will surely prove to be a delight for Kareena’s fans. Also, Kareena’s chemistry with Aamir has been loved in the past in 3 Idiots and now, its Laal Singh Chaddha’s turn. So, what are you waiting for? Comment down below which Kareena’s film are you rooting for?

Meanwhile, Angrezi Medium promotions will kick off soon. It also stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and Ranvir Shorey. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Angrezi Medium releases on March 13, 2020. On the other hand, Kareena’s Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and will be released on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Kareena will kick off Takht shooting with in March 2020. Seeing Bebo’s interesting line ups for 2020, we wonder which film are you rooting for? Comment down below.

