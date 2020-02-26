Angrezi Medium: Pankaj Tripathi reveals the REAL REASON for giving nod to Irrfan starrer & it’s overwhelming

Pankaj Tripathi, who will be doing a cameo in Angrezi Medium, revealed that he had an overwhelming reason to be a part of Irrfan starrer.

Irrfan’s upcoming movie Angrezi Medium is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and will be hitting the screens on March 13, 2020. The movie will not only mark the superstar’s return on the big screen after two years, but Irrfan will also be sharing the screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan for the first time. Interestingly, apart from Irrfan, Radhika and Kareena, Angrezi Medium will also feature Pankaj Tripathi in a cameo. Pankaj, who has been a talented actor in Bollywood, has carved a niche in the industry with sheer hard work and dedication over the years.

And while the fans are excited to watch two extremely talented artists in one frame, Pankaj has revealed that he did Angrezi Medium only because it gave him a chance to work with Irrfan. Singing praises for Piku actor, Pankaj revealed that he has always been in awe of Irrfan’s performances which had a huge impact on his life. He even called Irrfan his ‘guru’ and stated that he always wanted to influence the audience like the Madaari star. This isn’t all. Pankaj also emphasised that his role in Angrezi Medium is his ‘guru dakshina’ to Irrfan.

“I’ve always been inspired by Irrfan’s performances as an actor. He has had a huge impact on my life, especially with his performances from Haasil, Maqbool, The Warrior, and Pan Singh Tomar. My guru and also my senior from the National School of Drama, I have always wanted to impact audiences the way he does. His contribution has been greatly acknowledged in the Indian Cinema and my role in this film is almost like my ‘guru dakshina’ to him,” Pankaj was quoted.

Apart from Angrezi Medium, Pankaj will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s much talked about sports drama ’83 and Janvhi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Credits :Hindustan Times

