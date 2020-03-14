Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan overwhelmed on receiving note of appreciation from Big B; Says ‘It’s an honour’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Radhika Madan, who was seen in Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium, has received a handwritten note of appreciation from Amitabh Bachchan.

Radhika Madan has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days. After all, her recent release Angrezi Medium with Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics. The diva is seen playing the role of Irrfan’s daughter and her performance has won millions of hearts. And while Radhika is busy basking in the success of this Homi Adajania directorial, her celebrations got doubled as she got a special note of appreciation from megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing the big news on social media, Radhika shared a picture of a handwritten note sent to her by Big B along with a bouquet. Expressing her gratitude over the same, the young starlet stated that while it has been an honour for her, she is overwhelmed and speechless at the same time. “I always used to imagine my door bell ringing after my film's release and a person standing outside saying "Amitabh Bacchan sir ne aapke liye phool aur ek note bheja hai" and me fainting right after that. Thankfully I didn't faint when I actually received it. I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary eyed, in gratitude,” she added.

Calling it a dream come true moment, Radhika emphasised that it has motivated her to work harder and give even more honest performances.

Take a look at Radhika Madan’s special post about receiving a handwritten note from Amitabh Bachchan:

Talking about Angrezi Medium, the movie happens to be the sequel of Irrfan’s 2017 release Hindi Medium. Apart from Irrfan, Radhika and Kareena, the Homi Adajania directorial also stars Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda in pivotal roles.

Credits :Instagram

Read More