Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan RECALLS meeting with Irrfan: The first thing I said to him was ‘Hello Papa’

Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, and Kareena Kapoor Khan is directed by Homi Adajania.

There’d be hardly anyone who’d not be counting days to the release of Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, for the film marks Irrfan’s return post his cancer treatment. Ever since the trailer of the film has been dropped online, the buzz around the film has been unprecedented, and seeing the trailer, Angrezi Medium is about Irrfan and his daughter, played by Radhika Madan, and her dream of going to London for further studies. Now Radhika Madan made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha in 2018, and we are sure that it is a dream for any actor to share screen space with Irrfan and while Radhika got the opportunity so early in her career, she feels blessed to have worked with Irrfan.

During a recent interview, when Radhika was asked about working with Irrfan, she called that when she met him for the first time, the first thing she told him as ‘Hello Papa’. Furthermore, Radhika says that Irrfan is extremely sweet. “His performances in Maqbool and Pan and he is extremely sweet, warm, and endearing,” shared Radhika. Talking about her on set equation with the Hindi Medium actor, Radhika revealed that on the set, Irrfan sir give his 200 per cent and there was an amazing energy around because of him.

Talking about Angrezi Medium, the film is a sequel to Hindi Medium, and Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Prior to the trailer’s release, Irrfan released an audio message stating that since he is not well, he won’t be able to promote the film, however, with a promise to be back soon, Irrfan requested everyone to watch the film as it has been made with a lot of love.

Check out the song from Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium here:

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

