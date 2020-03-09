Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra dancing to Nachan Nu Jee Karda will make you hit the dance floor

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ahead of Angrezi Medium release, Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra can’t stop grooving to Nachan Nu Jee Karda and we are loving it.

Irrfan’s upcoming movie Angrezi Medium is all set to hit the screens this Friday and fans can’t keep calm about this big release. This Homi Adajania directorial, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, happens to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year and has been making the headlines ever since it was announced. Besides, the riveting trailer of Angrezi Medium and its foot tapping numbers have also added on to the audience’s curiosity for the movie.

And while the cine buffs are looking forward to the movie’s release, a new video of Radhika has surfaced on social media wherein she was seen shaking a leg with Sanya Malhotra. In the video, the actresses were seen twinning in black and were grooving to the tunes of Nachan Nu Jee Karda song from Angrezi Medium. The video began with Sanya dancing on the song as she was seen imitating Radhika’s steps from Nachan Nu Jee Karda. Later, Radhika joins her for the dance and it was evident that the ladies were having a gala time dancing to this popular track.

Take a look at Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra’s video of dancing to Nachan Nu Jee Karda:

Meanwhile, talking about Angrezi Medium, the movie will mark Irrfan’s return to the silver screen after two years. Besides, it also happens to be Irrfan’s first collaboration with Kareena. For the uninitiated, Angrezi Medium happens to be the sequel of Irrfan’s 2017 release Hindi Medium and will be releasing on March 13, 2020.

