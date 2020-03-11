Angrezi Medium: Radhika Madan on working with Kareena Kapoor: Want to switch on & off between scenes like her

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Angrezi Medium is the sequel to Hindi Medium and the film stars Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles.

With just a few days to the release of Angrezi Medium, Radhika Madan and director Homi Adajania are going all out to promote the film and post Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Pataakha, Angrezi Medium is Radhika’s third film and we are sure that Radhika is over the moon to have shared screen space with Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now, during a recent interview, Radhika was asked about working with Bebo, and this young actress had said that although she doesn’t have a lot of scenes with Bebo but like most of the girls, she too has always been a big fan.

Radhika Madan revealed that seeing Bebo’s filmography, she had immense respect for her craft and after working with her, the respect has only increased. When Radhika was asked about her experience of working with Kareena Kapoor Khan, she had said that it was a really nice experience working with her, and Bebo is very sweet and super warm. And we are sure that Radhika must have learnt a lot from Irrfan and Bebo while filming and when Radhika was asked about the one thing that she learnt and imbibed from Kareena, she had said that it was her ability to switch on and switch off between scenes.

“I remember we had a very intense sequence of the climax shot coming up. She just got off the phone and shot for the same, just like that. She is really talented. We have to prepare for such scenes but she did with elan,” shared Radhika. Angrezi Medium is the sequel to Hindi Medium, and Angrezi Medium is Irrfan’s first film post his cancer treatment.

