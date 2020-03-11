Angrezi Medium Review: Kriti Sanon is all praises for Irrfan starrer; Calls it ‘heartwarming, beautiful film’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ahead of the theatrical release of Angrezi Medium, Kriti Sanon has sung praises for Irrfan starrer as she gave her review about the movie.

Irrfan’s fan army is eagerly looking forward to this Friday and their excitement is palpable. After all, the versatile actor will be returning to the big screen after two years with Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia and Deepika Dobriyal in key roles. To note, Angrezi Medium has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and its riveting trailer had piqued audience curiosity. And while the movie is yet to hit the theatres, the makers have been organizing screenings for the B-town celebs.

Amid these, Kriti Sanon gave her reviews about the Irrfan starrer and it has got us more excited about Angrezi Medium. The actress was all praises for the movie and called it a beautiful and heartwarming movie. She further wrote, “Makes you laugh out loud, gets you teary eyed and puts a smile on your face! You’d wanna ho back home and hug your parents/kids!” This isn’t all. Kriti also lauded the team for their superb performances and even called Homi “amazing”. “Congratulations to the entire team,” she added.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s review about Angrezi Medium:

For the uninitiated, the movie is the much talked about the sequel of Irrfan’s 2017 release Hindi Medium. Interestingly, Angrezi Medium will mark Radhika Madan’s debut in Bollywood and also happens to be Kareena’s first collaboration with Irrfan. While the Piku star plays the role of a sweet shop owner, Kareena will be seen as a cop in the Homi Adajania directorial.

Credits :Instagram

