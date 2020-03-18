Angrezi Medium: Saif Ali Khan on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in the film: I like the way she slaps on screen

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman and in an interview; he was all praises for wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in Angrezi Medium.

Ever since it was announced that Kareena Kapoor Khan will play the role of a cop in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, fans have been pumped to see the actress as a fierce cop, and sadly, although the film has released, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, all theatres across the nation are shut and therefore, director Homi hopes that post normalcy, they can re-release the film in India. That said, we are sure that hubby has watched the film and when during an interview, Saif Ali Khan was asked if he liked the film, Saif was all praises for the film as he said that Irrfan is incredibly watchable.

Furthermore, when Saif Ali Khan was asked about wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role as a cop in the film, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor said that Kareena, as always, is amazing. Not just this, Saif said that he totally loves the scene when she slaps on screen, however, Saif hopes that she is never at the receiving end. “She is amazing as always. I like the way she slaps on screen. I hope I am not at the receiving end ever,” shared Saif Ali Khan.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Bunty Aur Babli. As for Bebo, she will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out a still of Kareena Kapoor Khan from Angrezi Medium here:

