Angrezi Medium: Shahid Kapoor pens a note for Irrfan after he updates his fans about his health; Check it out

Angrezi Medium starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan and Radhika Madan, is directed by Cocktail famed director Homi Adajania, and the film will hit the screens on March 20, 2020

Yesterday, Irrfan made headlines when he posted a heartwarming message for his fans ahead of the trailer release of Angrezi Medium. After announcing that the trailer of Angrezi Medium will be launched today i.e. February 13, 2020, Irrfan updates his fans about his health by way of a voice message as he said that as much as he wants to promote the film but due to his health, he won’t be able to do so, however, Irrfan asked all his fans to wait for him.

Post that, all of Irrfan fans took to social media to shower love on their favorite actor and amongst all his fans, Kabir Singh actor , too, penned a note for Irrfan to tell him that just like all of his fans, even he is waiting for him as he wrote, “Waiting for you too @irrfank ….” Now, talking about Angrezi Medium, the shooting of the film kick-started in Udaipur post which the cast and crew shot in London and Mumbai. In the video, we see various clips from the film and alongside, we hear Irrfan’s voice where he is seen telling his fans that Angrezi Medium is a very special film for him, and but due to some unwanted elements in his body, due to which, he cannot promise to promote the film. “Kahawat hai, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, bolne mien acha lagta hai par sach mein jab zindagi aapke haath mien neembu thamati hai na toh shikanji banana buhut mushkil ho jaata hai… lekin aapke pass aur choice bhi kya hai positive rehne ke alawa,,,” shared Irrfan.

Angrezi Medium is directed by Cocktail famed director Homi Adajania, and the film will hit the screens on March 20, 2020. In the first poster, we can see Irrfan dressed like a Queen’s guard while his daughter, played by Radhika Madan, is seen hugging him wearing her school uniform.

Credits :Twitter

Read More