Angrezi Medium song Ek Zindagi: Irrfan & Radhika Madan take you on an emotional ride in new song

The makers dropped a brand new song on Thursday titled 'Ek Zindagi' and the song highlights Irrfan and Radhika Madan's adorable father-daughter moments. Check It out.

One of the most anticipated films to hit the screens in a few weeks time is Angrezi Medium. The film, which is a sequel to he 2017 drama-comedy Hindi Medium, stars Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. The film has generated a huge buzz since the trailer dropped and fans cannot wait to see Irrfan back on the screen after a hiatus. The makers dropped a brand new song on Thursday titled 'Ek Zindagi' and the song is an emotional ride.

In the new song, Radhika and Irrfan's adorable father-daughter moments are on display and it is indeed heart warming to see them. While the film revolves around Radhika's quest to study in London, the new song shows glimpses from her life as a student in Udaipur to her life in London. Apart from the two, the song also features Radhika's school friend, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranvir Shorey and Deepak.

Check out Angrezi Medium's new song Ek Zindagi below:

Before the release of Angrezi Medium, the makers had dropped a teaser which was voiced by Irrfan. The actor had revealed that due to his health he won't be promoting the film as much as he would have liked to. For the unversed, Irrfan has been seeking treatment in the US after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

What do you think about Angrezi Medium's new song Ek Zindagi? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :YouTube

Read More