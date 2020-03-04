Angrezi Medium Song Kudi Nu Nachne De: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif & other B town stars unleash their goofy side

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and other B-Town actresses bring out their goofy side in Angrezi Medium's song Kudi Nu Nachne De.

Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium is making a lot of noise ever since its inception. Besides the fact that it is the spin-off of the 2017 film Hindi Medium, it also marks Irrfan's comeback to cinema after his sabbatical. The actor was diagnosed with Cancer in 2018 post which he was staying in London for his treatment. The actor is still fighting the disease but he is all set to return on the celluloid with Angrezi Medium, owing to his love for cinema.

The first installment received critical acclaim and roaring response from the audience and the sequel has us gushing over Irrfan once again. The film is slated for March 20, 2020 release and the makers are keeping the buzz high as they drop the song Kudi Nu Nachne De on the internet today. The foot-tapping number has Bollywood beauties , , Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, , and Ananya Panday unleashing their goofy side and we're found our new party anthem.

Check out the song:

The film revolves around the beautiful bond of a father and daughter wherein the doting dad tries every hook and crook to keep his child happy. His daughter wishes to study in London and even though the expenses outdo his pockets, he collects money and supports her education. The film's trailer that hit the internet a couple of weeks ago, tugs at your heart in every way possible. Irrfan's performance is heart-melting while Radhika Madan makes for an impressive fresh face. Kareena Kapoor Khan too nails her cop act and we can't wait for the film.

