Angrezi Medium Song Laadki: Irrfan, Radhika Madan's track defines the relationship of every father & daughter

Irrfan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium have released it's new song Laadki which defines a father-daughter relationship.

Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium have been creating a buzz since the announcement of the film was made. The film is the spin-off to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium and marks Irrfan's comeback on the big screen after his cancer treatment. The trailer of Angrezi Medium explores the beautiful father-daughter bond between Irrfan and Radhika Madan. It is about Champak who will go to any extent to fulfill his daughter's dream of studying in London. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal.

While the songs Kudi Nu Nachne De, Nachan Nu Jee Karda and Ek Zindagi have been loved and applauded a lot by the viewers, ahead of the release of the film, the makers are all set to release their next song Laadki. Before the release of the song, the makers had shared a still of Kareena in a white dress sitting beside a bed. The song which is out will touch your soul and define the relationship of every father and daughter. Laadki is sung by Bhardwaj, Sachin-Jigar and the music is composed by Sachin-Jigar. The song featuring Kareena, Radhika and Irrfan shows glimpses of Radhika and Irrfan's beautiful relationship while Kareena is singing the song.

The movie is slated to release on March 13, 2020. However, Irrfan will not be promoting Angrezi Medium. Confirming the news, the superstar had released an audio message stating that he won’t be present at the promotions owing to his health condition. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced under the production banner Maddock Films, filming of the movie began in Udaipur on 5 April 2019 and was completed by July in London.

Check out Laadki from Angrezi Medium here:

