Angrezi Medium song Laadki: Twitter gives thumbs up to this soul stirring track featuring Kareena, Irrfan

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to Hindi Medium starring Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia.

Angrezi Medium is just a few days away from its release and in order to double up the excitement and buzz, the makers of the film dropped a brand new song titled Laadki today. As soon as we press the play button of the song, we are transported to the world of Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Naina, and her mother, Dimple Kapadia, and Irrfan and Radhika Madan as the song talks about the relation between a child and his parent.

The highlight of the song is when the video opens with Irrfan’s character saying, “Bachpan me bacche humari ungli pakad ke chale hain, taki wo bheed me kho na jaayein. Par jis din wo humari ungli chod dein, aisa lage hum hi kho gae hain…” Thereafter, this soulful rendition by Bhardwaj and Sachin Jigar, leaves us emotional and in a space of nostalgic and makes us fondly remember all the times that we have spend with our child/parent.

Laadki is inspired by an old folk wedding song, and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to Hindi Medium starring Irrfan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia. Now as soon as the song was dropped online, fans took to social media go give a thumbs up to this soul-stirring track that talks about the relationship between a child and their parent. While some users hailed it as the song of the year, others called it ‘Heart Touching’ and admitted to the fact that after listening to the song, they teared up.

This song is so beautiful and heart touching.

And Bebo looks extremely gorgeous in it. #KareenaKapoorKhan #AngreziMedium #Laadki https://t.co/a7gMQDcu68 — Harshita (@iHarshita) March 11, 2020

HEART TOUCHING — Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) March 11, 2020

