Angrezi Medium Song Nachan Nu Jee Karda: Radhika Madan starrer peppy track is perfect to groove on the weekend

Nachan Nu Jee Karda from Angrezi Medium featuring Radhika Madan is a fun dance number that will make you groove to its tunes right away!

Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. The netizens went crazy after the trailer of the movie was dropped recently. Irrfan’s performance as a doting father struck a chord with the viewers’ hearts in this roller coaster ride which is filled with several emotional moments. After making the audience go gaga over the trailer, the makers have dropped their first song, Nachan Nu Jee Karda today.

Nachan Nu Jee Karda featuring Radhika Madan is a fun dance number that will make you groove to its tunes right away! In the song, Radhika shows off her cool moves but what attracts us is the signature moves she dons of the famous Bollywood actors in the song. From , , , Radhika has aced their signature moves in the song. Overall, the song is fun to watch and Radhika looks stunning in the school uniform. Sung by Romy & Nikhita Gandhi, the music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi. It is a recreation of a Punjabi track whose music is by A.S. Burmy & K.S. Burmy.

To note, apart from Irrfan, Radhika and Kareena, Angrezi Medium will also star Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The movie is slated tor release on March 20, 2020. However, Irrfan will not be promoting Angrezi Medium. Confirming the news, the superstar had released an audio message stating that he won’t be present at the promotions owing to his health condition. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced under the production banner Maddock Films, filming of the movie began in Udaipur on 5 April 2019 and was completed by July in London.

