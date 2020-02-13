Angrezi Medium Trailer: Irrfan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s family drama sparks a witty meme fest on social media

Hours after the makers unveiled the trailer of Angrezi Medium, this Irrfan starrer has initiated a meme fest on micro-blogging site Twitter.

It’s been a while since Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium has been the talk of the town. The movie happens to be the sequel of 2017 release Hindi Medium and marks Irrfan’s return on the big screen after almost two years. Undoubtedly, the fans have been excited about the movie’s release. And now the makers have finally unveiled a gripping trailer of the movie and the netizens can’t keep calm about the same. This Homi Adajania directorial narrates an emotional story of a father who is adamant to go to any extent to fulfil his daughter’s dream.

Needless to say, Irrfan’s performance as a doting father does strike a right chord with viewers’ hearts in this roller coaster ride which is filled with several emotional moments. Not just the trailer has created a stir online, but it also initiated an interesting meme fest on social media. In fact, Irrfan and Deepak Dobriyal’s conversation in a court scene, wherein the duo is discussing alcohol, has been grabbing a lot of attention. Besides, Irrfan’s struggle with ‘Angrezi’ is also hogging the spotlight.

Take a look at Angrezi Medium memes:

When you propose ur female friend

And she reject ur proposal but,

she suddenly say Don't worry Hamari dosti bani rahegi... #AngreziMedium pic.twitter.com/KMHXrAtgmh — लौह पुरुष (@Ironnnmannnn) February 13, 2020

#AngreziMedium #AngreziMediumTrailer No one : Pakistani captain in PMP after speaking Inshallah our boys played well : pic.twitter.com/eSpjs9cm98 — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ ꜱᴩᴀʀʀᴏᴡ #RaSim (@Jacksparrow9807) February 13, 2020

To note, apart from Irrfan and Deepak, Angrezi Medium will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. The movie is slated tor release on March 20, 2020. However, Irrfan will not be promotion Angrezi Medium. Confirming the news, the superstar had released an audio message stating that he won’t be present at the promotions owing to his health condition.

