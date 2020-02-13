Angrezi Medium Trailer Reaction: Irrfan’s return to the screen leaves fans deeming the film as a ‘blockbuster’

After a long time, Irrfan is back with a bang in Angrezi Medium. The trailer featuring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal dropped today. Here’s how fans are reacting to it.

After a long time, Irrfan has returned to the screen with Angrezi Medium that stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia and Deepak Dobriyal along with him. The Angrezi Medium trailer just dropped on YouTube and fans got a chance to see Irrfan’s magic all over again. Having stayed away from the screen for quite some time due to his health, Irrfan is back as the worried father to Radhika in Angrezi Medium. The fans are going all gaga over Irrfan’s return to the big screen.

As soon as the trailer dropped, Twitter users took to social media to share their opinion about Irrfan’s comeback film. In the Hindi Medium, Irrfan played a father who struggled to get his daughter admitted to an English medium school. But in Angrezi Medium, he is seen doing everything he can to get his girl admitted to a British college. Fans were expecting the trailer to be extremely good and it looks like Irrfan and Kareena’s first film together has impressed them.

One of the user wrote, “He is back with a Bang.....What a piece of Acting @irrfank, Superb one.@TripathiiPankaj bhaiya always feels great to watch u live. Thank you @MaddockFilms #AngreziMediumTrailer #IrrfanKhan #AngreziMedium.” Another fan of Irrfan praised the trailer and wrote, “#AngreziMediumTrailer is mind blowing and refreshing Looking forward to this one !”

O U T S T A N D I N G #AngreziMedium — FARHEEN (@patelfarheen9) February 13, 2020

What a trailer, I really enjoy this trailer so much & I am going to watch this movie in theater, can't wait to see this movie. #AngreziMedium https://t.co/HKp5IQhor3 — Indrajeet katara (@KataraIndrajeet) February 13, 2020

One of the most finest till now from @irrfank

Can't wait to see this. So interesting#AngreziMedium@MaddockFilms

Huge round applause to your production house for this kind films.. https://t.co/HXfZ0B8ZYU — ||Kasturi Chakravarty|| (@Kasturi_FanGirl) February 13, 2020

बेहतरीन..... मज़ेदार ट्रैलेर... ALL THE BEST to the entire team #AngreziMedium wish u a very speedy recovery sir @irrfank ... come back soon https://t.co/GYT4aiXoPw — Yuk@ti (@YuKaTiGoYaL) February 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the film will feature Kareena as a cop and her special role has left netizens excited. In the trailer, fans also get to see Irrfan and Deepak Dobriyal’s epic banter that had entertained in the previous film too. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is produced by Dinesh Vijan and also stars Ranvir Shorey and Kiku Sharda. The film is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

