Angrezi Medium Turns 2: 4 Irrfan Khan & Radhika Madan moments that will tug at your heartstrings

Angrezi Medium is a film that will remain special for many reasons. One of the major reasons to remember this film is that it was the last commercial Hindi film of the late Irrfan Khan. His performance as always was loved by all the fans and this film is etched in the hearts of many. This film focused on the father-daughter bond between Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and made a place straight into our hearts. Today, as the film clocks 2 years, we bring to you 5 father-daughter moments that will tug at your heartstrings.

Funny conversation between a Drunk Tarika and Champak

Many daughters often stop their fathers from drinking and this particular scene from Angrezi Medium beautifully shows this bond. Just before going to London, Tarika gets drunk with her friends and comes home late at night. She tries to sneakily enter the house only to realize that Champak is awake and waiting for her. To save herself from getting caught, Tarika blames him for being drunk. She not only manages to save herself from getting caught, but Tarika also deceived Champak into doubting if he was drunk. This scene does a good job of utilizing the comic skills of both the actors and establishing their chemistry.

Champak convincing Tarika to not go to London

Tarika wishes to go to London and do her higher studies from there. In this scene, Tarika comes to Champak excitedly to inform him about the scholarship that her school will give if she ranks in the top 3 and that she is going to work hard for it. Champak tells her to go to Jaipur instead of London but when she does not agree, Champak tries to emotionally blackmail her by asking her if she will be able to stay without him. This particular scene shows how much he loves his daughter and it's cute.

When Champak catches Tarika almost kissing

Tarika, who is enjoying her newfound life and freedom in Londondevelops a crush on a boy and is almost about to kiss him in this scene. But, Champak accidentally enters her house at this time and is yelled at by Tarika for not knocking on the door before entering. An emotional and shocked Champak informs her about the admission and leaves. The scene that follows is an emotional breakdown between both father and daughter and how their relationship changes when a third person comes in between.

Champak’s determination to send Tarika to London

Even though Champak does not want Tarika to go away from him, he still convinces himself to let her live her life and go to London. Unfortunately, he screws up Tarika's scholarship at Truford University in London and he goes to plead to the principal of her college. When she tears off her papers and throws them over him, Champak declares that he will send his daughter to London anyhow, to the same college. Champak regrets not allowing his dead wife to pursue further studies, and through his daughter, he finds an opportunity to redeem himself. This dedication proves that his love for her daughter is not bigger than his wish to fulfill her dreams.

