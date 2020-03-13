  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Angrezi Medium Twitter Reaction: Irrfan, Radhika Madan's father and daughter act wins over Twitterati

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR
Angrezi Medium released in cinema halls today on March 13, 2020. Despite witnessing a dull start at the Box Office due to the Coronavirus scare, the Irrfan and Radhika Madan starrer receives a thumbs up from Twitterati.
3982 reads Mumbai
Angrezi Medium Twitter Reaction: Irrfan, Radhika Madan's father and daughter act wins over TwitteratiAngrezi Medium Twitter Reaction: Irrfan, Radhika Madan's father and daughter act wins over Twitterati
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium hit the theatres today on March 13, 2020. Revolving around a father and daughter, the film shows the doting dad push his limits in order to fulfill his daughter's dreams. Radhika Madan as Tarika wishes to study abroad. Despite having limited resources, the single father sends her to London. Angrezi Medium also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in a guest appearance role and as seen in the trailer she nails her cop avatar.

Even though Angrezi Medium witnessed a poor start at the Box Office owing to the Coronavirus scare, the audience who made it to the theatres seem to have loved the film. Many Irrfan fans took to Twitter and hailed the actor for his brilliant performance. They also appreciated Radhika Madan and lauded Kareena Kapoor Khan's cameo role. The film highlights the father-daughter relationship of Champak and Tarika where Irrfan beautifully brings out the emotions of a loving father trying to support his daughter.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

"A bitter-sweet story of a dedicated father & dreamy-eyed daughter that guarantees ample laughter & happy moments, backed-up by solid performances, especially from #IrrfanKhan & #DeepakDobriyal who shine their way brilliantly together. #AngreziMediumReview", a user wrote.

Another user reviewed the film writing, "What a comeback to the big screen #irfankhan is flawless with his acting. #DeepakDobriyal powerful performance can’t be missed either. Both actors have pulled it off even though the script is not the best. A clear 3/5* for me #AngreziMedium #AngreziMediumReview #MovieReview."

Check out more reactions:

Also Read: Angrezi Medium Review: Irrfan Khan and Deepak Dobriyal earn grace marks for this entertaining film

Credits :Twitter

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement