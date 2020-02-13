Angrezi Medium: Who stood out the most in the trailer? Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan or Radhika Madan; COMMENT

Starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, the ensemble cast of Angrezi Medium seems to have generated a huge buzz on social media since the trailer dropped a few hours ago.

The trailer of one of the most awaited films of 2020 dropped today and may we Angrezi Medium has won out hearts from the first scene itself. Starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, the ensemble cast of Angrezi Medium seems to have generated a huge buzz on social media since the trailer dropped a few hours ago. Sequel to the hit 2017 film Hindi Medium, fans have been looking forward to the film with much anticipation. Not just that, the excitement is at an all-time high because actor Irrfan will be returning to the screen after a hiatus.

In the film's trailer, Irrfan seems to be the show-stealer as he makes a speech in broken english at his daughter Radhika Madan's school day. From there to his journey to London is full of ups and downs which features Kareena Kapoor Khan and the talented Deepak Dobriyal by his side.

While Radhika Madan looks sincere and convincing as a young teeanger, Kareena's cop avatar is an impressive one. The Homi Adajania directorial has already won many hearts. Apart from these four, we also got to see stars like Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda in the film.

Who do you think stood out the most in Angrezi Medium Trailer?

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

2. Irrfan

3. Radhika Madan

4. Deepak Dobryial

Shoot your answers in the comments section below. And if you have not yet watched the film's trailer, check it out here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More