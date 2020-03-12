Angrezi Medium would be made with Irrfan only says director Homi Adajania on the actor's comeback

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Angrezi Medium marks Irrfan's comeback after his cancer treatment. Director Homi Adajania has opens up on waiting for the actor for the film and his joy on working with him.

Irrfan, who was last seen in Karwaan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming film Angrezi Medium. This film marks the return of the actor after his cancer treatment. For the uninitiated, Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018 and went to London for treatment just before he started shooting for Angrezi Medium. But director Homi Adajania patiently waited for Irrfan's comeback and post his treatment resumed shooting for the film. In a recent interview with HT, the director opened up about the movie and Irrfan's comeback.

Talking about Irrfan's comeback, Homi said, “A legend doesn’t come back. He’s always there. While the making of the movie, Irrfan was undergoing treatment, so there would be good days and bad days. There was an uncertainty about his energy levels, considering how difficult shoots can be. I did put everything on hold and decided to wait for him to make this. Dinoo (Dinesh Vijan, producer) and I were very clear that Angrezi Medium would be made with Irrfan only. And I took the risk, knowing that it would be an experience that my crew and I would cherish.”

(Also Read: Angrezi Medium Review: Kriti Sanon is all praises for Irrfan starrer; Calls it ‘heartwarming, beautiful film’)

The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. Working with such an amazing cast, the Finding Fanny director said, "Kareena is a very intuitive actor. Acting courses through her veins and she is very easy to direct. I feel Radhika has a very bright future as an actor because she is fearless and hungry to learn. Dimple is uninhibited as an actor and more so as a human being. We both are a little crazy and love having a laugh."

Talking about the outcome the film would receive he said that once he is done and he has put in the best that he possibly could, he knows that the film’s fate isn’t in his hands. So, he genuinely doesn’t get hassled by its outcome. Obviously, if the audience embraces the film and takes something enriching from the experience, that is very fulfilling for him.

Talking about Angrezi Medium, the movie is all set to hit the theaters on 13th March 2020.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More