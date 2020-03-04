Angrezi Medium's Kudi Nu Nachne De: Twitterati praise Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma's peppy track

Angrezi Medium's song Kudi Nu Nachne De featuring Radhika, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday receives a thumbs up from the Twitterati's.

Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in lead roles has been creating a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. The movie marks Irrfan's comeback to cinema after the actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The film also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dimple Kapadia is a sequel to Hindi Medium and the trailer was launched a few weeks ago. While Irrfan and Radhika play a father-daughter duo, Kareena and Dimple play a mother-daughter duo in the film.

After making us groove to the peppy dance number Nachan Nu Jee Karda, the makers have released another song Kudi Nu Nachne De featuring Radhika, , Kiara Advani, , , Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. The actresses are seen unleashing their goofy side in this foot-tapping number. The song which released just a few hours before has already been receiving applauds and a thumbs up from the Twitterati's. Twitterati is just in awe of the song and are listening to the song on loop.

Angrezi Medium' s trailer revolves around the beautiful bond of a father and daughter wherein the doting dad tries every hook and crook to keep his child happy. His daughter wishes to study in London and even though the expenses outdo his pockets, he collects money and supports her education. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced under the production banner Maddock Films, Angrezi Medium is all set to hit the theaters on 16th March 2020. Filming began in Udaipur on 5 April 2019 and was completed by July in London.

Check out the tweets here:

Such an amazing track, simply love the positive vibes in the song#KudiNuNachneDehttps://t.co/0jL5GTCH7X — Sunny Passi (@SunnyPassi07) March 4, 2020

Listening it on loop impeccable #KudiNuNachneDe such a beautiful song this is https://t.co/UUoWRmHpkx — Arjun Roy- 100% Follow back (@ArjunRoyq1) March 4, 2020

Really I'm so excited to watch this #KudiNuNachneDe song, this song is superb. https://t.co/1lZnRMfqpP — Svasan (@ssvasan91) March 4, 2020

all my favs in one song i loveeeee this #KudiNuNachneDe pic.twitter.com/bDLVCkqM7f — (@Manashi_VD) March 4, 2020

