Angrezi Medium's Radhika Madan has a hilarious response when pap tells her she is too fair for the camera

Looks like the photographer was not too happy with the natural light and told Radhika Madan she was too fair for the camera. Check out her response below.

Starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles, Angrezi Medium has generated a huge buzz on social media for its heartwarming trailer. The film which also stars Kareena Kapoor as a cop and talented actor Deepak Dobriyal is set to release in two weeks time and the team has been promoting the film. While Irrfan had announced earlier that he will not be part of promotions, owing to his ill health, actors Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan have been spotted quite a few times in the city while promoting the film.

The talented duo were out for promotions on Monday when the paparazzi surrounded them for a round of pictures. In the video, we can see them posing for the paps. Then Radhika goes on to pose solo and the actress can be seen smiling wide for the camera. However, looks like a photographer was not too happy with the natural light and told the actress, " Aap bahut gore ho, pura white aa raha hai." (You are too fair, the pictures look white)

Radhika instantly laughed and aptly replied, "Gori hu? Ab uska mai kya karu?" (Am fair? What can I possibly do about that?)

Check out the hilarious video below:

Angrezi Medium also stars Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is a sequel to Hindi Medium and is one of the most anticipated releases of this year. It is slated to hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

