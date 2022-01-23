Angry netizens demand Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s privacy after their daughter Vamika’s video goes viral

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently celebrated the first birthday of their darling daughter Vamika. Although it has been 1 year since her birth the star parents have made sure to not reveal her face in front of the media. In fact, on every occasion, both Virat and Anushka request the media and paps to refrain from clicking their baby. But, today was an exceptional day when Vamika’s face has been doing the rounds everywhere on the internet after a video of the PK actress holding baby Vamika in her arms and standing in the stands to observe a one-day International match between India and South Africa went viral.

The moment this video of Anushka Sharma and Vamika went viral, netizens have stood in support of Virat Kohli and Anushka and slammed the cameraman who clicked the little one. In the clips, we can see the tiny to clad in a pink frock whereas Anushka can be seen wearing a black dress with a small sling bag. While some have been overjoyed by the revelation, there are still others who have found the invasion of privacy gravely unsettling. While reportedly, the last time when pictures of Vamika were shared online, her face used to be blurred to respect her privacy. But, this time her pictures have been going viral without anything. This has got the netizens to react against it.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will soon be making her comeback on the silver screen after a hiatus of almost 3 years with the upcoming movie Chakda ‘Xpress. This movie is based on the real-life story of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress had recently shared the teaser and it got all the fans too excited to see her come back.

Talking about Virat Kohli, he brought an end to his seven-year-long stint as the captain of the Indian Test team on Saturday (January 15) after announcing that he will not be leading the side anymore in the longest format.

