Angry Taimur Ali Khan throws a little jab at daddy Saif Ali Khan as they step out of the car; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan has been making the headlines ever since he was born and has been the apple of everyone’s eyes. In fact, Taimur never misses a chance to send the paps on a photo clicking spree every time he steps out in the city and his cute actions always make us go aww. And today, the little munchkin is making the headlines once again as a video of the Pataudi prince is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, Taimur, who was dressed in a grey coloured t-shirt and pyjamas was accompanied by Kareena and Saif and appeared to be a little upset over something. Soon after Tim stepped out of the car, he was seen throwing a little jab at daddy Saif who was dressed in a rust coloured t-shirt and white trousers and was also seen holding a cup of coffee. While the Nawab of Pataudi laughed it off, Taimur’s cute expressions managed to win millions of hearts

Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan’s adorable video:

Meanwhile, another pic of Taimur Ali Khan has been doing the rounds on social media wherein he was dishing out the perfect Sunday vibes. In a pic shared by Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan, Taimur was seen dressed in a white kurta pyjama and was seen sitting on a comfy chair. Interestingly, the background of the pic also grabbed a lot of attention which had beautiful pics of his family framed on the wall.

