Angry Young Men: Anushka Sharma reviews Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar’s docu-series; 'So much history, but also…'

Anushka Sharma recently watched the three-episode series, Angry Young Men, which explores Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar’s collaboration in the industry. The actress was so impressed by it that she took to her Instagram stories and dropped her heartfelt review of the show.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared a scene from the show featuring legendary Bollywood screenwriter, Javed Akhtar. In it, the writer read a quote by novelist Krishan Chander which was printed on his first published book of poetries. Impressed by his words, Anushka Sharma penned, “So much history, but also, wisdom in this docu series” with a white heart emoji.

Not just Sharma, earlier, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also expressed his thoughts on the web show. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he expressed being nostalgic upon watching Angry Young Men.

He penned in his review, “I enjoyed Angry Young Men for what it is. Nostalgic and intimate almost like an expensive family video for public consumption. Didn’t offer much beyond what we know but to hear the two thespians introspecting on their work and lives is a treasure. Really good collection of clips and a well-edited show. Honestly, I don’t get people who criticise work for what they want it to be than for what it is…”

Nearly two weeks ago, Salman Khan dropped the first poster of the show, backed by his production house, Salman Khan Films along with Tiger Baby Films, Excel Entertainment. He also called the wrote duo Salim-Javed “bold, daring, and revolutionary” as he dropped the trailer. Directed by Namrata Rao, it premiered on August 20.

The show features Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, and Amitabh Bachchan who narrated the tale of the legendary writer-lyricist duo in the documentary series. For the unknown, the two legendary writers of B-town worked together in 24 movies out of which 22 were blockbuster hits. But sadly, a decade later, in 1982, they reportedly called it quits. While Salman Khan’s dad Salim stated that their split was very civilized, Zoya and Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar said in the show that the major reason behind their split was that the spring of their career was drying up.

