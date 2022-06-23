Anil Kapoor on acing comedy films: Won't do it with a new director, sensitive whom I'm working with.

Anil Kapoor will soon be seen cracking us up with his onscreen presence in JugJugg Jeeyo. The veteran actor has been dishing out some strong performances in the last few years. Revealing why he said yes to the film, Anil Kapoor said that it wasn't the typical family drama and that mainly drew him to the character and script.

Speaking to Mid-Day, he said, "It’s not a family drama, but a family comedy. I wouldn’t say yes to a typical family drama; I have done them earlier. This story has (novelty)." Starring alongside Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the senior actor has had a blast and his enthusiasm during promotions is proof enough.

Anil Kapoor has also effortlessly managed to ace the comedy genre. When asked about how he manages to hit the right note every time, Anil revealed that is often sensitive about whom he is working with. "With comedies, I am sensitive about whom I am working with. The director is paramount. I have worked with the best of directors — from Basu Chatterjee to Hrishikesh Mukherjee — on this genre. I won’t do a comedy with a new director or writer. I have to see his work, his take on the genre, and he has to prove himself," Anil Kapoor revealed.

Speaking of collaborating with Neetu Kapoor, Anil added, "She has been friends with Sunita (wife), and we had a common circle of friends. So, I knew her well. There is a certain excitement when two actors work for the first time."

Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo is set to release on 24 June, 2022.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone to join Shah Rukh Khan & Nayanthara in Atlee's Jawan