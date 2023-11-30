Anil Kapoor always had faith in Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor's talent; reveals calling him 'tall Raj Kapoor'

Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his action crime movie Animal, where he portrays Balraj Singh, Ranbir Kapoor's father. Ranbir made his first appearance with Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor in the 2007 film Saawariya. Although the film received criticism back then, Anil expressed his enduring belief in Ranbir's talent. He always believed Ranbir Kapoor would become a star and referred to him as the "tall Raj Kapoor."

During a recent interaction with Connect FM Canada, Anil Kapoor revealed that he began his career as a casting director and developed a knack for recognizing faces and actors. Proud of this instinct, he revealed that when he watched Saawariya, he immediately thought, “In the Kapoor family, there is a tall Raj Kapoor.” He mentioned having said this nearly 16 years ago.

He further mentioned that it wasn't just Ranbir, he could also recognize Hrithik Roshan's potential when he saw him in Fiza. Fiza was Hrithik's second movie, being developed simultaneously with his debut film Kaho Naa Pyar Hai. He said, “When I saw Hrithik’s Fiza, I told him the same thing. I said ‘Hrithik, you are a star for the next 25 years’

The film Animal is a compelling crime thriller with a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie explores a story filled with violence and bloodshed, likely arising from the tumultuous relationship between a father and a son.

Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead role in the movie Animal, which revolves around the challenging relationship between a father and his son. Anil Kapoor, a seasoned actor, takes on the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna plays the key female role of Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

The trailer, filled with intense drama and thrilling action scenes, has generated significant excitement and attention. Adding to the visual spectacle, the music album, which includes songs like Hua Main, Satranga, Papa Meri Jaan, Arjan Vailly, and others, has become popular.

