Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan cheer for Mary Kom after her Tokyo Olympics exit: Always a legend

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom’s journey at Tokyo Olympics 2020, unfortunately, came to an end today. She put up a valiant fight but lost by a 3-2 margin at the hands of Colombia’s Ingrit Valencia. Soon after her exit from the Olympics, Bollywood celebrities came forward to support the boxer. Anil Kapoor, , Jonas were among the many to cheer up the Indian athlete.

Taking to his photo-sharing application, Anil Kapoor expressed his feelings and said he was no less than a proud person. He dropped a heartbreaking picture of Mary Kom and wrote, “This picture made me cry with pride! The greatest Mary Kom. Always a legend,” the Dil Dhadakne Do actor wrote.

The face of India's boxing contingent was "shocked and upset" to learn about the end of her journey in the Tokyo Olympics. Mary Kom realised that she lost only after she saw Kiren Rijiju’s tweet. “I thought I have won but after some time I saw Kiren Rijiju's tweet, I was shocked and upset at the same time (to know that I have lost the match)," Mary Kom informed reporters two hours after the bout (as per reports in ANI).

Anil Kapoor has been actively following the Olympics and cheering for Indian athletes. A couple of days ago, the Race 3 actor posted a video in which he was doing a run-up on tracks, along with his instructor. "Sprinting back into action! #literally. So happy to be on the tracks again! Inspired by our Indian athletes in Tokyo who are making the whole country proud!#Cheer4India #Olympcis2021,” he wrote. However, after today’s unfortunate exit of Mary Kom, the B-town stars came together to support her. Lifting her mood, even Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram space and dropped a picture. Along with Kom’s picture, he wrote, “Always a champ”.